Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. Welltower has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

