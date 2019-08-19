Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDO. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of WDO stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.70. 463,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,656. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.17 and a 12-month high of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $941.12 million and a P/E ratio of 40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.11.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

