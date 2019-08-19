Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $348.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 44,879.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 448,797 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 113.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 435,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 231,752 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

