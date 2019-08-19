Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the highest is $5.19 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $20.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.25 billion to $20.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

WHR traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 467,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,894. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after buying an additional 536,865 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $46,489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 220.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after buying an additional 264,694 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 255,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.