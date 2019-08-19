Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.66, 4,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 23,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

