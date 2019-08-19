William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,401,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,815,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

