Winding Tree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $252.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $252.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.01335127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

