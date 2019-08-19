Wings Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Wings has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $38,903.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00265971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.01356850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

