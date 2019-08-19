WorldCoin (WDC) Price Down 12.4% This Week

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $194,470.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

