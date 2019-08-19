XGOX Reaches Market Cap of $232,563.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One XGOX coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. XGOX has a market cap of $232,563.00 and $241.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00026940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00145707 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003915 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,720.82 or 0.99917052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041224 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

