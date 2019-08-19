XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.55 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, CryptoBridge, FCoin and DDEX. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $35.55 million and $904,343.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.08 or 0.04786583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,069,241,813 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, Coinrail, DDEX, CryptoBridge, ABCC, OTCBTC, Graviex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

