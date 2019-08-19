Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Y has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:Y opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.04. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.75.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

