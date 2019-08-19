YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $138,704.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01351080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

