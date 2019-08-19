Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $457,000 Investment in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 300.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 95.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. 18,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,826. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

