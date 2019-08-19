Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,746,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after acquiring an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,443,000 after acquiring an additional 122,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,979,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,814. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

