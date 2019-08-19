Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. 4,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $102.47.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

