Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,218,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,922. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $108,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $697,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

