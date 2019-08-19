Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $18,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. 94,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

