Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. B. Riley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.84. 15,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

