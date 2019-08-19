Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.04. GoPro posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 90,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. GoPro has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $3,836,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,804,189 shares of company stock worth $17,084,222. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after buying an additional 383,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 389,072 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100,719 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,383,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 1,132,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 1,512,415 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

