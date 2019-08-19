Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $16.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

IR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 847,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after buying an additional 124,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 183,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.