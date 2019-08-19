Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $165,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $842,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. 30,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,762. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

