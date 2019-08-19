Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap also reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $80,028.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,008.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. 182,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,818. The company has a quick ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

