Zacks: Analysts Expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Schneider National posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.38. 483,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,738. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

