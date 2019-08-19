Zacks: Analysts Set $27.00 Price Target for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFED. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $68,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFED traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.50. 5,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

