Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $513.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report sales of $513.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.46 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $471.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $161.23. 268,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,448. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $747,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,701,237.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $466,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,336.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,556 shares of company stock worth $8,295,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 55,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

