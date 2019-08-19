Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $33.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.