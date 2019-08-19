Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.01. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 238,164 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

