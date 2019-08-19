Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) will announce $118.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.70 million and the lowest is $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners reported sales of $71.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $430.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $481.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.00 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $591.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million.

OMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 price target on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

OMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 252,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Nusz bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

