Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce sales of $760.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $764.70 million and the lowest is $755.70 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $759.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.56. 252,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.