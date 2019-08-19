Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.97. 834,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $98.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $4,470,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $794,186.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,761 shares of company stock valued at $56,217,732. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

