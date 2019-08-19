Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.69 Million

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $383.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.92 million. Shopify posted sales of $270.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after buying an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 29,316.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 378.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,268. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. Shopify has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $372.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.