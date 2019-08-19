Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 489,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,699,000 after acquiring an additional 123,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after acquiring an additional 359,590 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 413,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 730,933 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

