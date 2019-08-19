Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.50 Price Target for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. purchased 39,215 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $490,971.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. purchased 20,231 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $236,500.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $926,192 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,341 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 21.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 597,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 104,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

