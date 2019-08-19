Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.50 Price Target for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 224 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of SMTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in SMTC by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SMTC by 72.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SMTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SMTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SMTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.75 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

