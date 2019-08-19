Zacks: CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.96. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 112.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 250,803 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

