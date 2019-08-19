Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Hold

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare exited the second quarter on a solid note. The company gained from its core Other Workforce Solutions unit in the quarter. Management is upbeat about the latest Advanced Medical buyout, which is expected to expand the company’s travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities. Expansion in gross margin is also encouraging. Solid projections for the third quarter buoy optimism. However, lackluster performance by the company’s Nurse and Allied as well as Locum Tenens Solutions is worrisome. In the second quarter, the company’s top and bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis primarily due to labor disruption at the Nurse and Allied segment as well as lower contribution from the Locum Tenens unit. Contraction in operating margin adds to the woes.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $56.78. 5,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.06 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $132,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,149 shares of company stock worth $3,138,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

