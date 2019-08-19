Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) to Hold

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Shares of NICE opened at $151.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 88,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

