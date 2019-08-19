Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.23 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $58.23 million and $1.42 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $7.12 or 0.00066205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, QBTC, CryptoBridge and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,735.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.01873275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.19 or 0.03002310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00715718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00818249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00051485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00501130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00130561 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,182,843 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Indodax, Huobi, QBTC, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

