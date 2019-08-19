Zebi Price Hits $0.0045 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Zebi has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, DDEX and LATOKEN. Zebi has a market cap of $2.83 million and $302,541.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01344731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00093562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, DDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

