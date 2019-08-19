Zeitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $235,389.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $235,389.00 and $93.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,744 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.