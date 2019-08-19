Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, GOPAX, Bithumb and Upbit. Zilliqa has a market cap of $67.01 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00263644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.01339135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, FCoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bitbns, OTCBTC, IDEX, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinhub, DEx.top, BitForex, Coinone, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Koinex, Hotbit, Gate.io, BitMart, UEX, BiteBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Bithumb, WazirX, Huobi, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Korbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

