Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,560,000 after acquiring an additional 336,446 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.