$0.02 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 82.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. Immersion’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Immersion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Immersion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex purchased 94,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $716,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Raging Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $310,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311,166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Immersion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 286,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 269,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,973. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. Immersion has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

