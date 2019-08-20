-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Orthopediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

KIDS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 38,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth $3,497,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

