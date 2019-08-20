$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 13,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,286. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,800 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,752,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,563,000 after buying an additional 146,721 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,716,000 after buying an additional 150,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,285,000 after acquiring an additional 149,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,173,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 214,811 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

