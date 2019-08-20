$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLX Energy Services.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1457900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $44,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 202,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,157. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.16.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.