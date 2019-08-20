-$1.01 EPS Expected for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.88). Aimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

AIMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 743,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.07. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

