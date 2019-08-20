$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.11. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.17.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $9,790,896 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.78. 5,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

