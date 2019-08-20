$104.57 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce sales of $104.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.56 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $93.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $410.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.39 million to $415.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $474.51 million, with estimates ranging from $461.17 million to $508.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.47. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $54.51.

In other Dril-Quip news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $516,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

